Webgraph (circa early 2002)

Version 6 (at least) of the webgraph.com homepage, back when the mark still had the cute little feet and the points at each end.
I'm still a big fan of FFInfo, the entire family could do with more use. Also interesting: I forgot I was saying "user experience design" way back then...
Trying to dig out older versions of this (they go back to 1998) as well as the first version of Superfluous Banter, but all that stuff was on a drive I can't seem to find... it's probably still in my old PowerComputing clone ;)