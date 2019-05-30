Aqeela Valley

Introducing @ Mentions
Effective collaboration is an important factor in your teams workflow. We’re excited to announce that @ Mentions is on it’s way! Simply type @teammate in any comment and they’ll receive a notification directly. This allows for better communication amongst your teammates 💪

Look out for a prototype coming soon 👀


