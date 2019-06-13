Akdesain

Money 218/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Money 218/365 symbol modern akdesain logo type logo design clean lettering logo creative typography illustration minimal negative space money transfer money bag money app dollar cash value money
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like