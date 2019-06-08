Akdesain

Cities 205/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Cities 205/365 negative space lettering typography vector logo type building creative maps illustration logo typo logo design city cities branding
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like