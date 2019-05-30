Roxana Carabas

Admin Dashboard WIP

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Admin Dashboard WIP wip ui summer orange dashboard vector design menu color website flat ui kit
Download color palette

Hi everyone! We're currently working on a Dashboard for staff management called Admin Dashboard.

Feel free to send us feedback notes in the comments!
🤠

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2019
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like