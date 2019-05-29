M S Brar

Courses App

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Courses App flat ux logo ui icon trending color creative concept branding mobile typography gradients app modern uiux interface clean illustration design
Courses App flat ux logo ui icon trending color creative concept branding mobile typography gradients app modern uiux interface clean illustration design
Download color palette
  1. courses_app_1.jpg
  2. courses_app_1.jpg

Hope you like it !

Don't miss to view full design

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

Courses animation
Rebound of
Courses Animation
By M S Brar
M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like