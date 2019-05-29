Wisecraft

Hashdash - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Hashdash - Logo Concepts brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark cannabis branding icons design marks symbols blackandwhite logomarks logosai logos 2d arrow logo lettermarkexploration monograms h letter
Download color palette

Here are the logo concepts i developed for HashDash, an app that allows consumers to spend less time waiting in dispensary lines and more time enjoying Cannabis products that fulfil their needs through a monthly subscription service.⁣

During the first call with the client, Scott, it was clear to us that the direction to explore didn't include a cannabis leaf - we wanted to stay away from the mainstream.⁣

So, my main focus where the letters H and D as well as an arrow, representing Dash / Speed / Delivery 💨

Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments 👌🏼

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like