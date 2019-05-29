Hashdash - Logo Concepts

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here are the logo concepts i developed for HashDash, an app that allows consumers to spend less time waiting in dispensary lines and more time enjoying Cannabis products that fulfil their needs through a monthly subscription service.
During the first call with the client, Scott, it was clear to us that the direction to explore didn't include a cannabis leaf - we wanted to stay away from the mainstream.
So, my main focus where the letters H and D as well as an arrow, representing Dash / Speed / Delivery 💨
Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments 👌🏼
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com