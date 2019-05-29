M S Brar

Passion For Music

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Passion For Music minimal music website gradients website creative interface design web design typography product design print mobile illustration branding
Passion For Music minimal music website gradients website creative interface design web design typography product design print mobile illustration branding
Download color palette
  1. passion_for_music.jpg
  2. realpixels.jpg

Hope you like it !

Don't miss to view full design

Illustrations Credit : freepik.com

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like