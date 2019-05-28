Almanac Beer Co. Fruit Cobbler

Trending designs to inspire you
The much anticipated followup to our original Nectarine Cobbler beer label, for Almanac’s Fruit Cobbler, a whole bunch of larger than life blueberries joined the fun, and we also added new metallic elements to the label giving it some extra shimmer. With much of our packaging work sticking to aluminum cans, it was fun to revisit one of our favorite bottle shapes for this barrel aged sour.