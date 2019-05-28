DKNG

Almanac Beer Co. Fruit Cobbler

DKNG
DKNG
  • Save
Almanac Beer Co. Fruit Cobbler trees place barrel crate sun farm truck almanac beer geometric dkng studios vector dkng nathan goldman dan kuhlken
Almanac Beer Co. Fruit Cobbler trees place barrel crate sun farm truck almanac beer geometric dkng studios vector dkng nathan goldman dan kuhlken
Download color palette
  1. fruit_cobbler_label_final.jpg
  2. fruit_cobbler_label_final.jpg

The much anticipated followup to our original Nectarine Cobbler beer label, for Almanac’s Fruit Cobbler, a whole bunch of larger than life blueberries joined the fun, and we also added new metallic elements to the label giving it some extra shimmer. With much of our packaging work sticking to aluminum cans, it was fun to revisit one of our favorite bottle shapes for this barrel aged sour.

Nectarine cobbler 2
Rebound of
Almanac Beer Co. Nectarine Cobbler Beer Label (Close up)
By DKNG
DKNG
DKNG
Making Art Like Its Our Job Since 1984.

More by DKNG

View profile
    • Like