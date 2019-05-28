🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
AlertmeUp alerts the sleeping commuters to wake up just before the destination arrives.
To complete this UX case study took me 10 days, I gained a deep understanding of the project, I enjoyed arriving the design solution for the real world problem.
a full use case can be found here https://uxfol.io/projects/610d1ca0a410ad0003fe4095