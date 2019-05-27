Xin Yan
RED

Last trip

Xin Yan
RED
Xin Yan for RED
Hire Us
  • Save
Last trip sunset glow branding cloud mountain sea lake lonely web boat design typography environment flat landscape illustration website ui illustration
Last trip sunset glow branding cloud mountain sea lake lonely web boat design typography environment flat landscape illustration website ui illustration
Download color palette
  1. last_trip01.png
  2. last_trip_____.png

I am a freelancer,
I focus on illustration design, web UI design, brand design, Animation
If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email & Skype: xinyan714@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xinyan707/
WhatsApp: +86 17853686073
WeChat：xych76

More complete works, please follow me：Behance | Instagram | Facebook
Press "L" to show some ❤️!

Follow our team
RED

More works
Behance

Do you have any project that needs to be done? 
Contact us

Don't forget to add ❤️ and follow Me and our Team

RED
RED
Hire Us

More by RED

View profile
    • Like