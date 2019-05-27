Highly detailed mockups of glass and plastic bottles with different fillings.

Smart Objects help you to apply your design, which will follow the form of the shape.

All bottles are separated from the background, that let you put them in any environment. The cap, labels and the bottles are on separate layers, so that it is possible to switch off and on every part of the picture.

Files contains next layers:

— Highlights and shadows (Editable via Levels, Exposure or any other Ps Tools),

— Smart Objects for your design,

— Separated Drop Shadow,

— Editable White Background.

More information and pictures here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/75493539/Plastic-Pills-Bottle-Mockup-PSD

My team and I specialize in creating quality packaging mockups. If you cannot find the mockup you need, please contact us and we will build it for you.

Thanks for Watching!