🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Highly detailed mockups of glass and plastic bottles with different fillings.
Smart Objects help you to apply your design, which will follow the form of the shape.
All bottles are separated from the background, that let you put them in any environment. The cap, labels and the bottles are on separate layers, so that it is possible to switch off and on every part of the picture.
Files contains next layers:
— Highlights and shadows (Editable via Levels, Exposure or any other Ps Tools),
— Smart Objects for your design,
— Separated Drop Shadow,
— Editable White Background.
More information and pictures here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/75493539/Plastic-Pills-Bottle-Mockup-PSD
My team and I specialize in creating quality packaging mockups. If you cannot find the mockup you need, please contact us and we will build it for you.
Thanks for Watching!