Daniel🔥

Smart Home

Daniel🔥
Daniel🔥
  • Save
Smart Home cards dashboard liquid blue web ux design ui mobile minimal flat app
Download color palette

Now I am immersed in my new project to create an application for a SmartHome. What do you think of this shot?

Open for work - jewengy@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 27, 2019
Daniel🔥
Daniel🔥

More by Daniel🔥

View profile
    • Like