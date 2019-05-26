Didi Kurniawan

Finance App Management

Finance App Management balance stats income bank card budget money transaction bank ios wallet management finance interface apps
  1. presentationdribbble.png
  2. home.png
  3. transaction_details.png

Hi Guys,
It have been quite long time for me not doing UI exploration, now I want to show my exploration results about Finance App Management for IOS.
Thanks and don't forget to leave some like and comments.🤟

You want to work with me or just say hello?
Drop us a few lines at hello.didikurniawan@gmail.com

Also follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

