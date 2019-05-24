Aislinn Grant

Glass Group Brand Identity

Aislinn Grant
Aislinn Grant
Hire Me
  • Save
Glass Group Brand Identity packaging colour palette logo identity branding design logo design branding
Download color palette

Glass Group Brand Identity

A structured, angular logo much like the extremely precise work required to rock glass design.

Aislinn Grant
Aislinn Grant
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aislinn Grant

View profile
    • Like