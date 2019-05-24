Yana Holtseva
Course Rooms. Educational Web Platform design minimal colors typography white violet perspective shapes student coursera course learning education minimalistic clean light landing geometry ui web
Educational web platform giving the instructors the possibility to share their experience and gain money, and students to learn new skills together with understanding the future perspectives.
-------> https://gbksoft.com/cases/courserooms

