AllSeated VR - Venue Selection Lobby

As part of our project for AllSeated VR we modelled a grand lobby where users can select a venue to explore from the 3D UI that appears.

We aimed to make this an open tranquil space, flooded with ‘natural’ light, subtle birdsong audio playing in the background while they browse, plus the sunrise loading animation to welcome them in.

Posted on May 24, 2019
