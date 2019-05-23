Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michelle Merlin

The Winds of Winter Book Cover

The Winds of Winter Book Cover ice wall winter snow winds thrones medieval gold foil fantasy book cover book lettering drawing wacom design illustration
This is part of a set of custom book covers I designed in 2014 for the Song of Ice and Fire series. This was a self-directed project.

For more details: https://michellemerlin.com/Ice-Fire

I'm a Designer, Illustrator, and Risograph Operator
