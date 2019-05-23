Kail Koala

S1 SPOILER: Ned Stark

S1 SPOILER: Ned Stark branding loop vector art flat design flat iconography man 2d character lego animations gif 2d illustrator vector animation logo icon got game of thrones ned stark
Thought I would animate a little Lego Ned Stark!!
Have a whole bunch of these - posting some of the first characters first. Let me know if you like them and want to see more!

GOT Series colab with @artofjericilagan on Instagram

Aussie grown motion designer & koala extrodinare ;)

