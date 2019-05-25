Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip

Boutique Hotel Landing Page

Ishtiaq Khan Parag
unflip
Ishtiaq Khan Parag for unflip
Hire Us
  • Save
Boutique Hotel Landing Page minimal hotel airbnb website ui ux booking booking.com landing page layout webdesign typography clean creative hotel booking landing hotel app product dashboard data visualization
Boutique Hotel Landing Page minimal hotel airbnb website ui ux booking booking.com landing page layout webdesign typography clean creative hotel booking landing hotel app product dashboard data visualization
Download color palette
  1. parag_uinugget.png
  2. boutique_hotel.png

Boutique Hotel Landing Page

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

unflip
unflip
Digital product design agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
Hire Us

More by unflip

View profile
    • Like