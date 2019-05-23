Susana Costa

Your Baby's Rhythm

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Your Baby's Rhythm sleeping toddler sleep cycle night day time stars moon sun hourglass rhythm baby conscious vector logo icon design clean branding
Download color palette

Secondary logo designed for Your Baby's Rhythm, a certified baby sleep consulting business based in Munich, Germany.

Shaped like an hourglass and oval like an eye, the logo gives us a sense of easy routine, day/night cycle, flow and the passage of time. Pastel colours create a soft mood, tranquil and inviting.

Thank you! Let's connect - Instagram | Behance

© All Rights Reserved

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Brand design & websites for ethical businesses
Hire Me

More by Susana Costa

View profile
    • Like