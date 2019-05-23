🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
M°Or, Homemade fermentation set is an offer to return to the tradition of home-made sour products that have a very positive impact on our health. It's an elegant and easy-to-use glassware, combination of tradition and modernity, makes it easy to obtain own fermented products. The transparent glass gives the opportunity to see changes over a time in the jar, on an everyday basis. Cover is made of stoneware. The product has been equipped with an active carbon filter (placed on a water gutter) to absorbe fermentation odors . The set is also equipped with a laddle to taste fermented juices . Name- M°Or, means more than normal fermentation and abbreviation of MicrORganisms. This project is a part of MD examination of an author at Fine Art Academy Wroclaw, Poland. Photo: Krolina Domańska.
