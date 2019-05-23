Rames Creative Design

Precision Construction Logo

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
  • Save
Precision Construction Logo logo a day concept graphic design gold portfolio vector construction precision elegant luxury minimalist khaerulrisky logo designs logomaker logo designer logo identity branding brand and identity brand
Download color palette

Logo Concept for Precision Contruction

Precision Construction has built it's reputation on outstanding performance by surpassing client expectations. Our state-of-the-art tools, equipment, facilities, our experienced personnel, and extensive subcontracting relationships have made us one of the premier contractors in the Portland, Oregon area.

We follow proven value-engineering plans that can identify cost savings early in the construction process, and encourage our subcontractors to actively participate in constructability reviews to ensure projects stay on time and on budget. The depth and breadth of our experience ensures that we have the right skills, abilities, and know-how for your project.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

More by Rames Creative Design

View profile
    • Like