Precision Construction Logo

Logo Concept for Precision Contruction
Precision Construction has built it's reputation on outstanding performance by surpassing client expectations. Our state-of-the-art tools, equipment, facilities, our experienced personnel, and extensive subcontracting relationships have made us one of the premier contractors in the Portland, Oregon area.
We follow proven value-engineering plans that can identify cost savings early in the construction process, and encourage our subcontractors to actively participate in constructability reviews to ensure projects stay on time and on budget. The depth and breadth of our experience ensures that we have the right skills, abilities, and know-how for your project.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
