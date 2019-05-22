Watch Mockups Set

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
If you want to try this product for free, you can download it here Freebie! Watch Mockup
Product includes:
• psd with watch front view stand with depth of field effect;
• psd with watch no gravity (front and back side view);
• psd with lying watch (top and side view, front and back side);
• help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
• band color and design;
• clock face color and design;
• leather ring color and design;
• metal color;
• thread color;
• arrows and divisions color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;