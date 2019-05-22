Good for Sale
Watch Mockups Set

Watch Mockups Set

$7.99
Available on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

If you want to try this product for free, you can download it here Freebie! Watch Mockup

Product includes:

• psd with watch front view stand with depth of field effect;
• psd with watch no gravity (front and back side view);
• psd with lying watch (top and side view, front and back side);
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• band color and design;
• clock face color and design;
• leather ring color and design;
• metal color;
• thread color;
• arrows and divisions color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

