Our new website is live!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After months of gestation, we finally made it! Our new website is online. We decided to approach it as a living product instead of trying to perfect everything before the first release.
We will keep updating it, so expect new shots here and new pages released!
Kudos to @Guga Bigvava who gave a great finish touch with his awesome illustrations.
What do you think and feel? 😀
Check the live website at https://belkadigital.com