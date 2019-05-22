Our new website is live!

After months of gestation, we finally made it! Our new website is online. We decided to approach it as a living product instead of trying to perfect everything before the first release.

We will keep updating it, so expect new shots here and new pages released!

Kudos to @Guga Bigvava who gave a great finish touch with his awesome illustrations.

What do you think and feel? 😀

Check the live website at https://belkadigital.com