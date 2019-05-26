Majo Puterka

Salesmsg iOS App - Overview

Salesmsg iOS App - Overview wireframes ui ux iphone x iphone xs mobile app salesmsg messaging message contacts conversation empty state ios app app design sketch ios iphone app
Salesmsg is simple, scalable, two-way business texting.
It helps you easily send, receive, and manage text message conversations online.
Soon available for iOS.

Coop with @Martin Rariga .

