Thank You

Hello!

So happy I am, this moment is finally here. I missed the opportunity to create Thank You shot (as a first work) for person who I do not know in real life, but who allowed me to become a part of Dribbble. Therefore @Alex Archibashev this shot is specially dedicated to YOU! I hope you will like it!

Thank You - Daily UI day 077.

No interactive proto this time, just a clean shot done in Photoshop.

Feel free to check out my Daily UI collection:
Daily UI collection

Photo from unsplash.com
Dribbble icon from Dribbble Media Kit :)

Be grateful for what you have and do not forget people who helped you get there, where you are right now.

Cheers & enjoy! o/

