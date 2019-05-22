🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello!
So happy I am, this moment is finally here. I missed the opportunity to create Thank You shot (as a first work) for person who I do not know in real life, but who allowed me to become a part of Dribbble. Therefore @Alex Archibashev this shot is specially dedicated to YOU! I hope you will like it!
Thank You - Daily UI day 077.
No interactive proto this time, just a clean shot done in Photoshop.
Feel free to check out my Daily UI collection:
Daily UI collection
Photo from unsplash.com
Dribbble icon from Dribbble Media Kit :)
Be grateful for what you have and do not forget people who helped you get there, where you are right now.
Cheers & enjoy! o/