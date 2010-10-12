Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Cederholm

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hovered simplebits mark red vector photoshop whitney logo ffmilo texture beige
Tweaking the typography, and I think I've settled on FF Milo via Typekit for the main font.

Posted on Oct 12, 2010
