A Dance with Dragons Book Cover

A Dance with Dragons Book Cover medieval gold foil scales scale weave snakes dragons fantasy thrones book cover book lettering drawing wacom design illustration
This is part of a set of custom book covers I designed in 2014 for the Song of Ice and Fire series. This was a self-directed project.

For more details: https://michellemerlin.com/Ice-Fire

