Michelle Merlin

A Clash of Kings Book Cover

A Clash of Kings Book Cover flame fantasy gold foil medieval thrones queens kings kraken heart stag antler wolf book cover book crown lettering drawing wacom design illustration
This is part of a set of custom book covers I designed in 2014 for the Song of Ice and Fire series. This was a self-directed project.

For more details: https://michellemerlin.com/Ice-Fire

I'm a Designer, Illustrator, and Risograph Operator
