Barguss & Batistić | Logo

I have teamed up with my partner Nives Batistić to establish a small digital design and marketing agency, Barguss & Batistić.

We procured an art deco inspired colour scheme for the visual identity and created a simple, yet elegant style. The logo itself is an edited font, and the presence of the ampersand is highlighted through the brand's identity to show that teamwork and partnership is the major focal point of how we work with each other and clients.

We believe in doing good work for good people, help like-minded brands and organisations, and inspire them to grow.

Website: https://bargussbatistic.com/

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/bargussbatistic