Thanks for checking out Challore Script a lovely modern Calligraphy that bring luxury feel. The natural hand writing script is suitable for you who needs a typeface to make your text stand out - perfect for logos, printed quotes, invitations, cards, product packaging, headers and whatever your imagination holds. This typeface is comes in uppercase, lowercase, punctuations, symbols & numerals, stylistic set alternate, ligatures, etc also support multilingual.
Please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback. Or simply send me a PM or email me at ironbirdcreative@gmail.com Thanks for purchasing and have fun!