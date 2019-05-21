Helvegen Super Sans

Helvegen is a Super Sans Serif designed with carefully crafted. Comes with 6 Styles, Regular, Inky, Rough, Rounded, Outline and Stamp. Helvegen is a simple yet refined All-Caps sans serif. Also suitable for Branding, T-shirt, Vintage Design, Logotype, and any project. This font also support multilingual, number and symbol, alternates, and already PUA Encoded.

Please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback. Or simply send me a PM or email me at ironbirdcreative@gmail.com Thanks for purchasing and have fun!