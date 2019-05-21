Ali

Arys

Ali
Ali
  • Save
Arys gothic tattoo ux ui typography neon web design webdesign web red monogram branding blue white minimal design black logo
Arys gothic tattoo ux ui typography neon web design webdesign web red monogram branding blue white minimal design black logo
Download color palette
  1. arys_dribbble.jpg
  2. arys.jpg

I've always wanted to make a design for tattoo parlor with a cyber-punk-goth vibe. Had tons of fun with this one.

Please see the attachment for the full design!

Ali
Ali

More by Ali

View profile
    • Like