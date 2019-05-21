Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody! Every day the community inspires me and I am very happy to make a small contribution to this giant flow. I'm also happy to say that today I posted my 200th shot. 🎉 This is series of illustrations for mandatory labeling of alcohol, tobacco and other products for POS terminals.
Sigma team has recently appeared here, but we have something to share in the future, so please
follow our team account to stay updated!
Thank you for your appreciation! Have a nice day!