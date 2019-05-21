Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anton Borzenkov

Labeling

Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Labeling cigarettes illustration bottle hand drawn sketch mark label box alcohol
Download color palette

Hi everybody! Every day the community inspires me and I am very happy to make a small contribution to this giant flow. I'm also happy to say that today I posted my 200th shot. 🎉 This is series of illustrations for mandatory labeling of alcohol, tobacco and other products for POS terminals.

Sigma team has recently appeared here, but we have something to share in the future, so please
follow our team account to stay updated!

Thank you for your appreciation! Have a nice day!

Para shot 800 still 2x
Rebound of
Update available
By Anton Borzenkov
View all tags
Posted on May 21, 2019
Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
inspire someone
Hire Me

More by Anton Borzenkov

View profile
    • Like