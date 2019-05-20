Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
One Last Mistake

One Last Mistake blood fire arrows desire hate love snake heart design concept design wacom bamboo vector illustration chiris adobe illustrator
This illustration have the most powerful concept that I gave to the valentines day.
See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/48786921/One-Last-Mistake

