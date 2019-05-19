Matthew Roberts

Homestay

Homestay illustration styleframe motion graphics animation
I recently worked on a project with Ustwo and collaborated with some super talented folks

Illustrations were created by Giedre / https://dribbble.com/Giedre

motion/animation by me.

Posted on May 19, 2019
