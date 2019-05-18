Orange Citrus Growing Badge Logo Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Duyst Ranches are a family owned orange citrus growing. I made it by adding an orange and orange piece. This logo can be used with various colors and backgrounds.
.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp
Other Portfolio Links