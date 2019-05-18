Rames Creative Design

Orange Citrus Growing Badge Logo Design

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design
  • Save
Orange Citrus Growing Badge Logo Design vector logotype badge logo badgedesign badge khaerulrisky portfolio minimalist logo designs logomaker logo designer logo oranges identity branding brand and identity brand growing citrus orange
Download color palette

Duyst Ranches are a family owned orange citrus growing. I made it by adding an orange and orange piece. This logo can be used with various colors and backgrounds.

.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

Other Portfolio Links

Rames Creative Design
Rames Creative Design

More by Rames Creative Design

View profile
    • Like