Airtime 2.0

Really excited about the work the team at @Airtime is doing.

It's a great big road ahead to fundamentally redesign the product from the ground up - but that journey is well underway!!1

We're working with some amazing teams like @Cub Studio, @Significa & more - and their contribution is too valuable to keep under wraps.

I'll try to keep this updated with some of the experiments we're making on the way to making a richer, live social network that sidesteps the crap that social networks have been laden with.

If you want to read more about what we're trying to achieve:

Give this Medium post a read - ( <-- plug)

