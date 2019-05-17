Airtime 2.0

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Really excited about the work the team at @Airtime is doing.
It's a great big road ahead to fundamentally redesign the product from the ground up - but that journey is well underway!!1
We're working with some amazing teams like @Cub Studio, @Significa & more - and their contribution is too valuable to keep under wraps.
I'll try to keep this updated with some of the experiments we're making on the way to making a richer, live social network that sidesteps the crap that social networks have been laden with.
If you want to read more about what we're trying to achieve:
Give this Medium post a read - ( <-- plug)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Hit "L" if you like it
(or don't. I'm not your real dad.)
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
