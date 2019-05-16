Logo For Social Community Called Fresh Faces and Places

Logo For Fresh Faces and Places Fresh Faces and Places is a professional singles group here in South Florida. In our group there’s no pressure, everyone relaxes, and you can be yourself. Each month is packed with 30-45 great event choices: foodie, night out, active adventure, casual hangout… We are an invitation-only club of people who want to adventure and make new friends. Our professional event planners arrange activities and members decide what they want to do. They simply sign up, show up, and leave the rest to us!

this is the first logo concept I created, the circle symbolizes the family / friendship, and there is a smile under the text symbolizing the activity of your group that is always fun, and when viewed from a distance the circle is like a symbol of looping that means smile and friendship in your group is always happy and keep repeating.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

