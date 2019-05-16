Introducing Blox. Our Component System.



We spent a large part of Q4 in 2018 building and crafting our UI Component System, yes a component system, not a design system. This helps our design team move faster. Currently the system mimics our iOS app and we're currently building the future of the system for Android and Web.



A big goal for us this yer is to integrate this system with the IOS Engineering team to have better alignment and resolve UI inconsistencies before production releases.



Blox lives in Abstract and is broken down into smaller component files for ease of use and incremental updates see attached. We use a combination of Sketch Runner and Stickers to grab templates or components to help filter items and speed up the design process.