Cellebrite illustration - pt. 1

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brand illustrations help to make storytelling more visual and they reduce the mental load and time for the users to understand what you wanted to share with them. Adding motion to brand illustrations could make them even better.
In some cases, you can effectively represent a brand personality through the mood of the animations. As an example, if you're building illustrations' animation for a fun and mass brand, you might use bounce effects, easy in/out parameters, etc. For a serious and luxury brand, you might avoid bounce effects and mostly work with a trim path and transparency effects.
✴️ Read full case study