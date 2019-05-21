Cellebrite illustration - pt. 1

Brand illustrations help to make storytelling more visual and they reduce the mental load and time for the users to understand what you wanted to share with them. Adding motion to brand illustrations could make them even better.

In some cases, you can effectively represent a brand personality through the mood of the animations. As an example, if you're building illustrations' animation for a fun and mass brand, you might use bounce effects, easy in/out parameters, etc. For a serious and luxury brand, you might avoid bounce effects and mostly work with a trim path and transparency effects.

