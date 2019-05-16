Event Organisation & Planning Web App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Welcome Our New Web App Design!
The system is connected with Digital displays located in the halls on Business Events and provides a seamless multimedia experience for Event Organizers.
The app enables users to design and schedule monitors easily from the web, using computer, tablet or smartphone.
🖥 Display event information on large screens including video walls. It works on any screen ratio, and handles a large collection of file formats, including videos and presentations.
💡Due to highly configurable interface it allows users to manage the content on the fly, add new content into presentation, change order of slides, set up the timetable, instantly update event information and advertise the products.
Created by Ilya Sablin
💛Support us with “L”
✌️Follow for more
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook