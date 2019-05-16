Event Organisation & Planning Web App

Welcome Our New Web App Design!

The system is connected with Digital displays located in the halls on Business Events and provides a seamless multimedia experience for Event Organizers.

The app enables users to design and schedule monitors easily from the web, using computer, tablet or smartphone.

🖥 Display event information on large screens including video walls. It works on any screen ratio, and handles a large collection of file formats, including videos and presentations.

💡Due to highly configurable interface it allows users to manage the content on the fly, add new content into presentation, change order of slides, set up the timetable, instantly update event information and advertise the products.

