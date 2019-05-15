Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erika Tarte

Immersion Room, Processing Sketch

Erika Tarte
Erika Tarte
  • Save
Immersion Room, Processing Sketch sketch static particles processing 3d
Download color palette

Quick processing sketch in the early days of a project exploring a particle effect for an immersive, interactive experience. The sketch displaces a 3D model based on its depth map, bringing particles out and forward. The particles are also stretched as they get closer on the z-axis.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2019
Erika Tarte
Erika Tarte

More by Erika Tarte

View profile
    • Like