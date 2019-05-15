Shea Lewis | Website Designer
Influencer Video Questions - Web - Desktop

Influencer Video Questions - Web - Desktop fun youtube interface branding dashboard web design seattle los angeles application user user interface clean design website app ux web ui
Marques Brownlee answers your questions and gives you insight into his personal brand / business. We wanted to create a product focusing on giving creators a seamless UX to engage with their audience. Since phones are so integrated into our lives, going with a vertical focus for video seemed like the most natural step.

Excited to keep exploring this project!

