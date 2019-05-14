Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Evgeniy Yarovoy

The Matrix ⚡

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
The Matrix ⚡
Hello, Dribbble!

The studio has developed a promotional page for the Matrix.

The client planned to make a redesign of the online store, and after the details of the task it became clear that two pages are enough. The studio has several times reduced the budget and deadlines without losing the essence of the task⛓

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
