Instagram Redesign

Brief explanation

The counties that have the most comments on a post will show the country's flag.

Each colour change equals one and a half second.

One and a half second with a colour change means how long a viewer is anonymously viewing your post.

After the maximum colour Red 7.5 seconds is reached from that viewer, the viewer will see a message left by the post creator to show appreciation.

The viewer after reaching a colour can no longer add any more seconds to each colour or the post.

Show of engagement. No likes

A form of anticipation for the final caption after 7.5 seconds (red) allowing the viewer's mind to truly pay attention to the details of the image, therefore having a greater appreciation and higher engagement for the creator's contents.

Medium post incoming

Video prototype

https://vimeo.com/338938081