📱 The Update has Arrived!

🎉

We heard your feedback on the last release and we're back with some big improvements to the Dribbble app!

Some noteworthy updates include:

- Brought back the tab bar to make it quick and easy to move between Shots, Activity, Uploading, and Messages.

- Removed the hamburger menu and you'll now access your profile when tapping on your avatar in the the top left of the screen.

- Improved the menu in the Shots feed that allows you to switch between Following, Popular, and Recent feeds.

- Improved the filter functionality so you can drill into the specific types of Shots you want to explore.

- Video support!

- Lots of layout improvements in the feed, Shot details, and Profile screens.

- And much, much more!

Starting today, we’ve begun rolling out the new update to users (For both iOS and Android), so be sure to be on the lookup for an update!

We're constantly listening to feedback, and continuously iterating on design and features 🙂