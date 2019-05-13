Benjamin Bernhard

New Nosco Logo

New Nosco Logo identity typography branding logo
We have a new logo and identity! Made together with incredibly talented AM Copenhagen: https://www.amcopenhagen.com/en/work/nosco-a-non-corporate-visual-identity/

Posted on May 13, 2019
