Lambda Class T-4a Shuttle

First Appearance: Return of the Jedi

While the TIE fighter is the iconic Imperial ship, with its screeching noise, the Lambda-class shuttles were iconic Imperial vessels in their own right. In weird contrast to the Mon Calamari cruisers used by the Rebellion, the Lambdas have an organic symmetry to them, like a spiny underwater fish. The Sentinel-class shuttle is very similar in shape but was developed slightly earlier, and this is the ship you're more likely to see on Star Wars Rebels than in the movies. Both the Empire and Darth Vader use the Lambda shuttles to travel between Imperial capital ships and the Death Star.